Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EnQuest PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for EnQuest in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.44) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
About EnQuest (Get Rating)
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
