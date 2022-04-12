JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

