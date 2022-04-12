Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $197,659.05 and approximately $84,005.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

