Jigstack (STAK) Price Tops $0.0025

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $75,895.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jigstack has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Jigstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jigstack alerts:

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Jigstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jigstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jigstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.