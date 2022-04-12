John Edward Hayes III Sells 11,933 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,221,342.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,420.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.68. 53,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,161. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

