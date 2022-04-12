Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle also reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $19.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.42 to $19.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $224.48 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.78. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.