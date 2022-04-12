JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €29.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of GLE opened at €22.95 ($24.95) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($45.52) and a one year high of €52.26 ($56.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.78.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.