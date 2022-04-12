JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €32.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.72) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.28) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.93 ($35.79).

Shares of UN01 opened at €23.38 ($25.41) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -2.15. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.45) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($46.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

