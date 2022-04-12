JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €44.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($56.63) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.90 ($47.72).

ETR DWS opened at €32.62 ($35.46) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.66 ($30.07) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($45.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

