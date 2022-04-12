JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Target Price to €61.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BNP Paribas from €78.00 ($84.78) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.56.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

