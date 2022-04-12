JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) received a CHF 32 price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABBN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

