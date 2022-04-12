JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) to Underweight

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 140 ($1.82). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130.80 ($1.70).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.03. The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86.

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($15,118.19). Also, insider Warren East acquired 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £23,485.30 ($30,603.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,848.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

