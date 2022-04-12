JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Target Price to $15.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HTLD. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $12.96 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,898,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

