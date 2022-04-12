Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 6.3%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.51. 34,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,009,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

