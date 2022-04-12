Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.50).

JUP stock opened at GBX 208.96 ($2.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 234.84. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.68), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($30,014.15). Also, insider Andrew Formica bought 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,336.98).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

