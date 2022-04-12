Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Up 4,170.0% in March

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 4,170.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.4 days.

JFHHF stock remained flat at $$2.76 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JFHHF. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

