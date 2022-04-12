Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) versus Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Critical Analysis

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55

Kandi Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.57%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 107.06%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group 24.99% -3.52% -3.05% Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Lion Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 2.23 $22.86 million $0.31 8.65 Lion Electric $57.71 million 24.66 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -13.91

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Lion Electric on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

