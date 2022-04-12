Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 77,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,058,000 after buying an additional 221,191 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. 200,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

