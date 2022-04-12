Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.77. 3,235,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,471,128. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

