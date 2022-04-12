Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.55. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 259,299 shares changing hands.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $896.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

