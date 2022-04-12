Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Market Perform

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.