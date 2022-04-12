Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 296.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

