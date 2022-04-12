Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,173. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

