KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KLA by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,167,000 after buying an additional 141,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $331.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.71.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.