Klimatas Reaches Market Cap of $3,170.08 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $3,170.08 and $13.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

