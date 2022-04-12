Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.