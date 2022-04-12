KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KSRYY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 41,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,877. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

