Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Down 2.6%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.07 and last traded at $59.10. Approximately 75,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,673,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

