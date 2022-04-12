Kryll (KRL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.41 Million

Kryll (KRL) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002150 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $32.60 million and $2.41 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00104416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,184,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

