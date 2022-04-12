Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $311.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHNGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

KHNGY stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

