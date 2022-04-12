KWB Wealth Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,879 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $57,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,267,000 after purchasing an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. 2,142,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,129. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

