KWB Wealth Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

KWB Wealth cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,475,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,550,000 after acquiring an additional 272,661 shares during the period.

IUSV stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,041. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

