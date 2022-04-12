KWB Wealth Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KWB Wealth decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. 11,539,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81.

