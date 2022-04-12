KWB Wealth Sells 1,216 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

KWB Wealth cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 123,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $172.27. 19,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,305. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $164.86 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53.

