KWB Wealth Sells 452 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KWB Wealth trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. 4,678,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.