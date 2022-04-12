KWB Wealth Sells 869 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

PDN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $39.82.

