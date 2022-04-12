Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $272.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.53. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $252.60 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

