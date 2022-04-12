Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $121.79. 380,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,856. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

