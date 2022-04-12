Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $916.50.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $727.01. 25,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $748.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

