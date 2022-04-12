Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.58. 76,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,287. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.36.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.