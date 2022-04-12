Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after acquiring an additional 114,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,867,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,013,000 after buying an additional 414,824 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 15,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,841. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

