Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.24. 7,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,007. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $350.99 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

