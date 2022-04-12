Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.50 and a 200 day moving average of $191.83. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.86 and a one year high of $204.34.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

