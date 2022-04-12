Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 260 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 121,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. 131,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

