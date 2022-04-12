Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAND. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.97) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.67).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 780.60 ($10.17) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 775.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 750.65. The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.72).

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,222.17).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

