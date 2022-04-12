Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 6,872 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $349,647.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

