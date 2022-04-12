Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $62.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,474 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 543,026 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEGN opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

