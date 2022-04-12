Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Legend Gold Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36.
About Legend Gold (CVE:LGN)
See Also
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.