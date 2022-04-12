Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after buying an additional 290,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lemonade by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,233,000 after buying an additional 366,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of Lemonade stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.10. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $115.85.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.