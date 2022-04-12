Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

LMND opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 24.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lemonade (LMND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.